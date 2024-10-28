Police awaits post-mortem

Police are awaiting post-mortem examination results to confirm the cause of death of prominent Suva chef, 60-year-old Lance Seeto, who was found unresponsive at his residence.

According to police, a report was filed at the Totogo Police Station by a colleague who visited Seeto’s home after several unsuccessful attempts to contact him.

Upon arrival, the colleague found Seeto lying motionless and immediately alerted authorities.

The Crime Scene Investigations Unit was deployed to the scene, and officers conducted the preliminary stages of their investigation.

FBC News arrived on the scene at around midday and saw police officers and a police vehicle on the apartment’s ground floor.