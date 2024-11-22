Police await PM’s directions

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew says he has directed the Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime Mesake Waqa to conduct a preliminary investigation to further determine whether the Police Force or the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption will lead the investigation into the Grace Road issue.

This is in relation to Home Affairs and Immigration Minister Pio Tikoduadua’s offer to step aside amidst the ongoing investigation into the unauthorized issuance of passports linked to the Grace Road Group.

Fong Chew adds they will await further directions from Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in relation to the announcement by Tikoduadua.

Tikoduadua had directed an immediate and thorough investigation into the unauthorized issuance of a passport to determine how the lapse occurred and to hold accountable those responsible.