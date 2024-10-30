Police and FCS forger stronger ties with new MOU

[Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook]

The Fiji Corrections Services and Fiji Police Force have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that aims to establish better communication between the two organizations.

They have also introduced the Ratu Cakobau Bowl, which symbolizes friendly competition and camaraderie between them.

The bowl is expected to serve as a platform for various sporting events, fostering teamwork and mutual respect among officers.

Commissioner of Corrections Dr. Jalesi Nakarawa highlighted the long-standing relationship between the police and FCS.

He states that they share a long history of collaboration and that this partnership is built on mutual respect and shared goals.

Dr. Nakarawa states that many former police officers have contributed significantly to shaping the FCS, including former Commissioner Aisea Taoka.