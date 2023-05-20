PNG servicemen invited for secondment: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka speaking at the University of Papua New Guinea. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has revealed that Fiji will soon invite servicemen and women from PNG for secondment to the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces.

While speaking at the University of Papua New Guinea, Rabuka says he authorized the Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration to open up and invite the Ministry of Defense of PNG to send servicemen and women on secondment to the RFMF to participate in peacekeeping duties around the world.

He adds plans are also in place for more collaboration between the universities in Fiji and UPNG.

Article continues after advertisement



Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Rabuka and his delegation visited the university and were received by PNG’s Minister for Higher Education Research Science and Technology Don Polye and the school executive management.



PNG’s Minister for Higher Education Research Science and Technology Don Polye escorts Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

While addressing the students, Rabuka acknowledged the warm hospitality accorded to him and his delegation, saying that he was honoured to visit one of the most renowned universities in the Pacific.



Students of University of Papua New Guinea. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

He has also encouraged the students to continue to strive for excellence.