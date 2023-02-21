PNG offers Fiji land to build its mission

Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape [left] with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape, has confirmed that a piece of land has been offered to the government of Fiji to build its mission.

Marape had a meeting with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in Suva this morning before he made the revelation.

Rabuka says the government will soon appoint a non-resident ambassador who will take care of the development of Fiji’s mission in PNG.

The PNG Prime Minister has also confirmed that Fiji has offered them land to build their mission.



Other outcomes of a significant talk between the two countries include economic status and trade, cooperation, public servants, and a stronger defense force.

It is also understood that Marape will not be part of the special retreat for the Pacific leader’s forum this Friday as he is expected to leave the country tomorrow.

Marape becomes the first head of state to visit the country after the official takeover of the coalition government.