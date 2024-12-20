PM urges responsibility this Christmas

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has extended his Christmas wishes to the people of Fiji, urging everyone to enjoy the festive season responsibly.

Rabuka stresses the importance of safety and community responsibility during the holidays.

He highlights that while the festive season is a time for joy, it is also important to stay aware of one’s surroundings and look out for each other.

“And I was with the police, and I was asking them to be very alert. And it’s on our part as members of the public to be responsible about what we do during this festive season.”

Rabuka also stresses the need for cooperation between law enforcement and citizens to ensure safety and security.

Meanwhile, the PM says the appointment of the new Commissioner of Police reaffirms the government’s commitment to maintaining a safe and secure environment.