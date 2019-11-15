Home

PM tours Vanua Levu

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
January 28, 2020 12:26 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has arrived in Vanua Levu for a three-day tour.

Bainimarama will be opening several government-funded projects and hold talanoa sessions with members of the communities.

He was accorded a welcome ceremony by civil servants and government HODs in the Northern Division before being briefed on the status of several projects.

Later this afternoon, the Prime Minister will be opening the new teacher’s quarters at Uluivalili College in Wailevu West, Cakaudrove.

Tomorrow, Bainimarama will officially open the new Korotari Bridge along the new Siberia- Korotari Loop Road in Labasa.

Tomorrow afternoon, the Prime Minister will officially open the Lekutulevu Bridge.

On Thursday, he will travel to Kia Island to open the school library at Kia District School.

Bainimarama returns to Suva on Friday.

