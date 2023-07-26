PM to decide on Kuruleca’s appointment

The Office of the Prime Minister is deliberating on the case concerning the appointment of Selina Kuruleca as the Permanent Secretary of Education.

This is following her appointment by the Public Service Commission in late May.

A government statement released this afternoon indicates that Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is carefully considering advice on the matter and will reveal his decision in due course.

The appointment has sparked heated debates and even drawn outcry from Education Minister Aseri Radrodro, who has expressed reservations about Kuruleca’s suitability for the position.

Adding to the controversy, the Fijian Teachers Association has addressed a letter to the Prime Minister, opposing Kuruleca’s selection.

According to the letter signed by FTA President Netani Druavesi and General Secretary Paula Manumanunitoga, the association deems the appointment as unprofessional and inappropriate.

In their letter, the FTA alleges that the Public Service Commission failed to conduct a thorough character reference check, despite social media being flooded with concerning information about Selina Kuruleca.

The association has raised serious allegations, including claims of mismanagement of school funds during Kuruleca’s tenure as a school manager, which they believe disqualifies her for the role of Permanent Secretary.