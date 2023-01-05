PM thanks Yaroi villagers

Yaroi, Savusavu village members.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has requested that respect is accorded to everyone and to never speak ill of anyone.

Speaking to Yaroi village members in Savusavu during his visit, Rabuka told the community members you never know, that person could become their boss in the future.

The Prime Minister highlighted one of the issues affecting development is the lack of communication between the people and the Government and they must work on improving the linkage from village meetings to Tikina and then to the provincial meetings where they are discussed with Government representatives.

Rabuka assured villagers that Government will listen and everyone should be involved as we are in a democracy and are encouraged to speak freely on issues they want to be addressed.



Rabuka thanked village members of Yaroi, Savusavu for their support which he says has enabled him and fellow candidates to be in government.



It was a joyous occasion for the Yaroi Villagers when Rabuka, accepted their invitation to meet with them yesterday after opening the new bridge at Nayarabale village.

Rabuka informed the Yaroi community that five candidates from Cakaudrove are now in parliament including the Tui Cakau as the Speaker of the House.

Rabuka says he believes that they have garnered a strong support base shared between the coalition Government.