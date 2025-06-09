PM tells Fijians to be the light

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, in his 2025 Diwali message urged Fijians to face growing social challenges head-on.

He highlighted concerns over the drug crisis, the spread of HIV infections and divisions within communities.

Rabuka states even a small light can break through darkness.

Article continues after advertisement

He reminded Fijians that everyone has the power to guide the country toward hope and healing.

The PM states Diwali is not only a celebration of light but also a call to action.

He is urging people to bring peace where there is conflict, forgiveness where there is pain, and unity where there is division.

Rabuka said the story of Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya shows the triumph of light over darkness and truth over deceit.

He states Fiji can learn from this as it faces its own challenges.

Rabuka also explained that Diwali reflects the values of peace, unity, forgiveness and progress.

He said these principles are important as Fiji works to build a strong and united country.

The Prime Minister called on Fijians to reflect on their actions.

He said people should overcome selfishness and indifference and instead show humility, kindness and compassion.

Fiji’s diversity, according to the PM is its strength and the base of its resilience.

Rabuka also spoke about the pain caused by past political unrest. He said those affected will be heard through the Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission. He urged Fijians to take part in the review of the 2013 Constitution, saying the process should be guided by courage and shared purpose.

He said as Diwali lamps light up homes across the country, each flame should remind Fijians to be a light in their families and communities.

Rabuka believes that Fiji’s best days are still ahead when everyone moves forward together in unity and faith.

He ended his message by wishing all Fijians a happy Diwali and said the festival brings light, peace and blessings to every home.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.