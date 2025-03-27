PM responds to bullying, Calls for stricter parenting

[Source: PM Rabuka / Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka encourages parents to be strict with their children to ensure they adhere to the law while attending school.

In light of the recent bullying incident at Queen Victoria School, which resulted in nine senior students being sent home, Rabuka, as an old scholar, asserts that this behavior should no longer be tolerated, as it leads to significant issues.

Reflecting on his own school experience, Rabuka notes that such bullying was not prevalent during his time.

Article continues after advertisement

“In our era, we managed conflicts at the student level. If a senior student attempted to bully a junior student, that senior was likely to face repercussions from their peers.”

He emphasises that this culture has changed and we do not tolerate bullying and we do not encourage it.

Rabuka urges parents to take an active role in their children’s upbringing, advocating for strictness as they prepare to enter school.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.