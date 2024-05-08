PM Rabuka to meet King Charles

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will have a private audience with King Charles while in the United Kingdom.

Rabuka is in the UK on the invitation of the King.

He told the Fijian diaspora that he does not know what’s on the agenda of the meeting with the King.

Rabuka says he carries the well wishes of all Fijians for King Charles speed recovery.

The Prime Minister has also asserted that the King’s visit to the Pacific later this year might not happen.

Rabuka says Fiji cannot ignore the great association she had had with the crown and the people of Great Britain.

This visit by Rabuka to the palace will be his third since 1970.

Meanwhile, he told the Fijian diaspora that the association between Fiji and the UK depends on them.

The Prime Minister says Fiji was a colony for a long time and some of the best civil servant of the british civil service served in Fiji.

He says they laid a good foundation for Fiji.

He told the diaspora that Fiji is depending on them for the continuation of the association between the two nations asking them to continue making Fiji proud.