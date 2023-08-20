PM praises tourism sector

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has paid tribute to all those in the tourism industry, including Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka.

Delivering his remarks at the official groundbreaking ceremony reception for Vatu Talei, Rabuka says Gavoka is doing great work.

He thanked investors, marketers, and Fiji Airways.

The Prime Minister acknowledges the national airline for its recently improved ranking and being the best in the region.

Rabuka says Fiji looks forward to welcoming the one million tourists to Fiji and beyond.