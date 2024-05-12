PM pays respect to fallen soldiers

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and his delegation laid a wreath at the Royal Military Chapel in Wellington Barracks, London to honor the lives of soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Among the names engraved on the chapel wall was the late Fijian-born British Army, Trooper Ratu Sakeasi Babakobau.

In a solemn ceremony, the Prime Minister paid respects, commemorating the gallant efforts and valour of UK’s unsung heroes and those across the globe.

Rabuka was received by Reverend Deiniol Morgan, the Senior Chaplain, who provided a guided tour of the church and shared its history to the delegation.



A group of Fijians serving in the British Army also received the delegation.



