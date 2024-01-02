PM optimistic about 2024, minimum wage rate review soon

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has expressed reassurance that a review of the national minimum wage rate will take place soon.

In his New Year message, the Prime Minister says the government is predicting that 2024 will be a big year for Fiji.

He says the economy is now in a much stronger position, stating it grew by a healthy 8.2 percent last year.

He says wage rates are increasing, investor confidence is high, and new jobs are being created.



Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

He adds that, based on information from the FNPF, wages and salaries for permanent and full-time employees increased by 10 to 12 percent compared to 2019.

Rabuka says this is a reflection of the marketplace at work.

However, he adds that the government is not just relying on market forces to determine wages and salaries.

“As promised in the budget, we will review minimum wages. You can expect some decisions in the next few months.”

Rabuka admits that they are very aware of public comments about the cost of living.

The Prime Minister, however, says the inflation rate is moderate and lower than in some countries, including neighboring nations, adding that the same applies to the cost of living.

He says government budget measures helped cushion the impact of price rises on certain products.