PM lauds Fiji Muslim League over land issue

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has expressed gratitude towards the Fiji Muslim League for their willingness to temporarily halt the eviction of over 400 residents occupying their land in Nabua.

The residents were grappling with uncertainty – with nowhere for most of them to go – after they were served with eviction notices by the Fiji Muslim League, which were to be complied with within a one-month period.

Yesterday, Housing Minister Maciu Nalumisa met with the League to discuss a temporary reprieve for the residents who were facing eviction, days away from Christmas.

Rabuka acknowledged the Fiji Muslim League’s empathetic response to the residents’ plight.

“As they are a faith-based group, it was easy for them to accept the request for help … they were asked if people on their land would not be evicted within a short period of time.”

Rabuka has called for people to be considerate of each other while they respect the law, reminding residents of the importance of legal land tenure.

“It is therefore important for us to be considerate of each other while we respect the law. If we illegally occupy a land, there will come a time when we would have to legally be evicted from the property.”

The Prime Minister says the government and Fiji Muslim League’s ongoing dialogue emphasizes the commitment to address land disputes in a manner that upholds law and order.