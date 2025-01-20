PM hints at another DPP investigation

Christopher Pryde and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

The prospect of establishing another tribunal to investigate Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde remains open.

This, according to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Speaking to FBC News, Rabuka said that the cost of such tribunals is secondary to ensuring accountability.

Pryde was reinstated earlier this month after being cleared of allegations of misconduct.

He had been removed from office in April 2023 following allegations around a meeting with former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Although Pryde was scheduled to return to work today, he announced a delay because of the new allegations of misconduct requiring thorough documentation and review.

The Prime Minister says that if circumstances demand another tribunal, it will be convened.

“It doesn’t matter how much we pay for tribunals. They are part of the machinery of governmental governance.”

Rabuka ruled out the involvement of the Constitutional Offices Commission which he says has no role in these proceedings.

The tribunal costs so far have been pegged at more than $80,000.