PM emphasizes significance of sustainable tourism

In his address at the launch of the National Sustainable Tourism Framework yesterday, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka emphasized the necessity of fostering the growth of tourism to complement other sectors in the economy.

He says the COVID-19 pandemic has proved a valuable lesson that we cannot rely solely on one sector, which highlights the importance of diversifying the economy while also understanding that it cannot take place overnight.

Rabuka says, therefore, that the government has implemented a 10-year framework that aims to provide guidelines to enhance the tourism sector.

“At the same time, doing this in a way that ensures that our people have quality jobs, that businesses thrive, and that the values of a local economy, communities, and the environment are always perfect. At the same time, promoting culture and heritage. And we must ensure that it is not done at the expense of our fragile natural environment.”



Rabuka says tourism has become a vital component of the economy, and while it has achieved a milestone, the sector has also endured a lot of challenges.

“In the tourism industry, we have been at the forefront of external shocks, including cyclones. You are the first one to suffer. Floods, economic downturn, a pandemic, loss of skills, and geopolitics.”

The National Sustainable Tourism Framework replaces the 2021 Fiji Tourism Strategy with the theme “Navigating Toward a Sustainable Tourism Future.”.

It was formulated by a public-private steering committee that includes the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation and stakeholders and supported by the International Finance Corporation and the Australian and New Zealand governments.