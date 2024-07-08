PM assures stability of cabinet positions

None of the positions or portfolios of cabinet ministers are threatened.

This assurance comes from Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, as nine opposition members have declared their interest and shown support for Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Rabuka says that the nine MPs will continue to sit in opposition.

He adds that they will participate in parliamentary debate and continue to represent the people who voted for them.

“They was no agreement but they just came to tell me that they support me as the Prime Minister. They will continue to sit on the opposition benches as independents.”

He adds that the members of the coalition have supported his move and welcomed the meeting with the nine MPs.

Rabuka says if the nine MPs are not included in the opposition caucas meetings, then they should have a separate facility for themselves, and he will speak to the speaker about this.

The nine MPs include Aliki Bia, Mosese Bulitavu, Josaia Niudamu, Viliame Naupoto, Alipate Tuicolo, Ioane Naivalurua, Taito Rokomatu, Penioni Ravunawa, and Naisa Tuinaceva.