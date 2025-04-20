PM and leaders push for joint solution

file photo

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka warns that without joint action, US tariffs could disrupt Pacific economies and damage trade relationships.

He states that the goal is to keep the Pacific as an ocean of peace.

Leaders, he says, do not want to upset the current balance but instead aim to strengthen unity and protect shared interests.

Last week, Rabuka met with New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Pacific leaders.

Their talks focused on finding a common way forward.

“We will have to work out a collective solution, while at the same time there may beopportunities offered to us for bilateral meetings between some of the leaders, one ata time with the President of the United States of America.”

Rabuka said they would use a joint plan.

He also mentioned the possibility of one-on-one talks with US leaders. But he added that any such meetings must go through the proper channels including Cabinet approval.

The new US tariffs have raised alarm among Fijian exporters who depend on the American market.

Businesses fear the added costs will hurt their ability to compete.

Rabuka points out that Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica is working closely with local and regional partners to find new markets.

He is doing the rounds, not only locally, also regionally, trying to improve the opportunities for our exporters who are going to be affected by the increase in tariffs exporting into the United States.

Cabinet will be briefed on how the tariffs could affect farmers, the sugar industry and the broader economy.

Exporters are worried.

With few alternatives, some may be forced to cut back or close if prices rise further.

Rabuka assures that the government is aware of the risk and is working with partners to ease the pressure.

In a recent press brief, Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian pointed out 96 percent of US goods entering Fiji are taxed at very low rates between zero and five percent.

“These measures push Fiji into a more disadvantaged position in the global trade system, stripping it of the basic right tosustainable development. For small nations like Fiji, this could be a catastrophe. Third, the US tariff policy is disastrous.”

Jian states that this move is unfair and hurts smaller economies like Fiji, which rely heavily on a few export industries such as bottled water, kava, fish and sugar.

While China can absorb such pressure due to its large economy and strong industrial base, Jian states that Pacific island countries do not have that same ability and these tariffs directly impact people’s livelihoods.

