PM advocates for a militarization free Pacific

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Pacific desires to be a region free of militarization and conflict, says Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

He emphasized this during his address at the EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Brussels.

Rabuka states that this is in line with the United Nations Charter and the values of multilateralism and collective action.

Guided by the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent, the PM says that the region wants to work together with partners in the Indo-Pacific and the EU to protect its vast ocean space.

He also highlighted the ongoing crises and geopolitical challenges that must be addressed.

According to Rabuka, the region stands at a crossroads, confronted by a world of interconnected complex crises and geopolitical tensions.

He says that our collective well-being hinges on our ability to forge a new path towards a more sustainable, equitable and peaceful future.

The EU, he adds is a key partner in the region’s pursuit of a peaceful and secure Pacific region.

The Prime Minister has expressed optimism that the EU’s commitment to fostering free and fair trade, sustainable supply chains and digital innovation would inspire economic growth in the Pacific region, addressing poverty and supporting key economic policies.

Rabuka also urged the leaders to reaffirm their commitment to shaping a future where peace, prosperityand environmental stewardship will prevail.

He also stated the need to envision an Indo-Pacific that stands as a beacon of peace, a sanctuary for biodiversity and an example of sustainable development for all.

The annual Forum serves as a platform to foster constructive dialogue and collaboration between Europe and the vast Indo-Pacific region towards shaping a resilient future.

It brings together the Foreign Ministers of the 27 EU member states and 43 countries in the Indo-Pacific region and representatives of European institutions.