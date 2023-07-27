Plans to revitalize shipbuilding in Fiji

[Source: Fiji Business Directory]

In order to reduce truck traffic and the annual road repair allocation, the Government is considering the construction of a Medium Roro and passenger catamarans for coastal routes between mini ports and two new undercover graving docks on the Western side of Viti Levu.

This has been confirmed by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in a statement issued as part of the plans to revitalize the shipbuilding industry in Fiji.

Rabuka says the Suva Shipyard was a significant source of skills training and specialization for the nation, in particular for welders, carpenters, plumbers, electricians, draftsmen, and administrators.

This new graving dock will ensure 24-hour dry and cool conditions for workers constructing or repairing commercial, defense and luxury vessels up to 100 meters in length.

The Prime Minister says the Government is in discussions with Queensland-based Sea Transport about the design of the shipyard and the possibility of supplying kits of their proven designs, enabling fast building and commissioning of vessels.

The Government is considering a shipbuilding design of “Stern Landing Vessels” for new vessels, which is the shipbuilding design that was developed for the region 30 years ago as a safer and more economical alternative to landing barges.

This design is a possible solution to rebuilding the domestic fleet of cargo vessels as well as vessels suitable for emergency response and defense.