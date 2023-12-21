Plans to produce sustainable aviation fuel

Fiji is looking at a transformative approach to producing sustainable aviation fuel.

SAF is a liquid fuel currently used in commercial aviation that reduces CO2 emissions by up to 80%.

Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka says currently the world is producing 200,000 tons of SAF, however, the demand stands at over double this value.

“Can you imagine what will happen to the world’s economy? We’ll no longer have to wait to import fossil fuels from those countries that have fossil fuels. We make our own here. So we’re looking at something transformative. Preparing. We were preparing for this. ICO is the International Civil Aviation Organization. They are the ones who are driving this.”

Gavoka adds that talks are underway with the investors and bankers in this regard.