Plans to form the "Tea and Kava Student Association"

Ex-scholars and current students who are studying in China are planning to form a “Tea and Kava Student Association”.

This is to promote interaction, cooperation, and common growth among Fijian students studying in China.

Former Fiji International student Katriena Wong says tea in China and kava in Fiji bring people together; hence, the combination aims to promote cross-cultural experience.

Wong says as students, they faced various challenges, and the association aims to ease those for other students.

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Xhou Jian, says China will continue to enhance cultural exchange between both countries.

Meanwhile, China is organizing “Tea for Harmony” Yaji cultural saloon events around the world to promote cultural exchange.