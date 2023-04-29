Plans to boost women and girls in ICT sector

The Ministry of Communication is partnering with the International Telecommunication Union and other United Nations agencies to develop a month-long virtual training next month for a cohort of up to 50 women and girls to be trained in digital skills.

This was confirmed by Minister Manoa Kamikamica while marking Girls in ICT Day this week.

He says this will be the first of many such tailored trainings.

“We must also challenge cultural stereotypes and encourage young women and girls in Fiji and the Pacific to embrace STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) fields. And I am eager to hear about the experiences of our cohort of young girls at the end of the month-long training and would like to thank the various partners for making this happen.”

Kamikamica says the ability to use technology is not only critical for personal and professional growth but also for the comprehensive development of the nation.