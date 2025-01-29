Plans to boost Lavena eco-tourism projects

The decline in tourism numbers last year in the Northern Division significantly impacted small rural businesses in Taveuni.

Among those affected is Lavena Coastal Walk Eco-Tourism, located at the northern end of the island.

Lavena Eco Tourism Advisor Sipiriano Qeteqete says there was a slight drop in tourism activities towards the end of last year, possibly attributed to infrastructure challenges in the North.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have seen a slight drop in tourism activities towards the end of last year; maybe this is due to the current infrastructure challenges for the North, but in the 2 years we have had a boat, which was hired to take tourists out to waterfall locations, that alone rakes in more than $50K.”

Qeteqete adds that the business, operating under the Lavena cooperative, has contributed to the village development project.

Plans are underway to expand accommodation and office space for the eco-lodge.

Cooperative Secretary, Arieta Senilagaakali, says despite these set-backs, they continue to thrive by employing villagers.

“Business last year was not really up to expectations, but we have our own challenges. One was Cyclone Winston, which fully destroyed the lodge, so we have to start again from what was left, and then halfway through, COVID came, so we are again down, but we are optimistic that 2025 will be a better year.”

Lavena Eco Lodge currently offers a 4.5 km coastal walk and tours of natural water slides, attracting tourists from around the world to experience authentic Fijian hospitality in the Northern Division.