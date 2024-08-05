Plans for new recreational facilities

More municipalities could soon have more recreational parks and facilities says the local government ministry.

Speaking in Parliament today, Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa states that there are currently underutilized and open spaces throughout the country that hold significant potential for developing new recreational facilities.

Nalumisa says these areas will be transformed to offer a range of activities and amenities to enhance the quality of life for residents.

He says they also plan to introduce multi-purpose courts where people can engage in various sports.

Nalumisa emphasizes that the development of these recreational facilities will involve innovative planning in collaboration with local municipalities.

“These are some of the innovative thinking and innovative plans that we are currently promoting with the councils to ensure that when we come up with new designs of making use of the open spaces for the public, for the people, they have to be inclusive in the way we design some of these new recreational spaces.”

Meanwhile, Nalumisa says the long-awaited Ratu Sukuna Park in Suva is anticipated to re-open by the end of this month.