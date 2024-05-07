Plans for a Girmit Museum

[File Photo]

Assistant Minister for Women and Children Sashi Kiran says there are plans to establish a Girmit History Museum in Lautoka.

Kiran says they are looking at turning the Girmit Center in Lautoka into a Girmit museum.

She further states that they are also in talks with the Fiji Museum in Suva to preserve the remnants of Girmit history.

Kiran adds they want to capture a particular moment of the Girmit period in the Museums.

“And we have been talking to Naivilaca at the village to see how we evolve a capture of history of the rescue. So, we are looking at capture of Girmit history in different parts of Fiji. So, while we’re looking at museum in Suva, Girmit Centre in Lautoka, and potentially at Naivilaca at the village.”

Kiran highlights they wish to do this in different parts of Fiji and one such example is their visit to Nukulau Island where some 60,000 indentured labourers had been quarantined there when they first arrived in Fiji.

She says a lot of work is required to have all these plans come to fruition, but they are hopeful this will happen by this year.