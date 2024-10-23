Pine landowners to share $6million

Thousands of Pine landowners will gather at Fiji Pine Limited’s headquarters in Lautoka next Wednesday to receive their bonus.

Fiji Pine says a sum of $6 million will be shared by landowners to celebrate their success as resource owners.

The company says 2024 has been a year of growth despite some challenges within the company as it attempts to make improvements in the many areas of operation.

It says many landowners have in the past used the bonus as a means to generate a business or carry out village projects.

Minister for Forestry and Fisheries Alitia Bainivalu will officiate at the event.