Pine Group celebrates women’s achievement

[Source: Tropik Wood Industries Limited / Facebook]

Fiji Pine Group has recognized the significant contributions of women in the pine industry, particularly that of Paulini Koroi, who excels as the Loading Master on the MV Selene.

Koroi’s role demonstrates the progress women are making in traditionally male-dominated fields.

Koroi says while working in such an environment presents challenges, the company’s commitment to gender equality is reflected in the leadership opportunities it provides.

Despite the advancements, Koroi acknowledges that women still face challenges, often being underestimated due to gender and age.

She believes breaking down these barriers will foster personal growth and inspire future generations of women to pursue their passions confidently.

Fiji Pine Group Executive Chair Ratu Rakuita Vakalabure emphasizes that women play pivotal roles in the pine industry, many holding leadership positions within the company.

He adds that the group’s commitment to gender equality is paving the way for more women to take on important roles and lead with confidence.

The MV Selene is currently being loaded with an estimated 41,000 tonnes of pine woodchip at Tropik’s Lautoka Port, destined for the Japanese market.