Pilot survives helicopter sea crash 

Emergency services responded swiftly and secured the area. [Photo:BOSE VAVATAGA]

A pilot escaped injury after a Robinson R44 helicopter ditched into the sea off Wailoaloa Beach near the Nadi Boat Club this afternoon.

According to Fiji Airports, the helicopter departed Nadi at about 5:23pm with the pilot as the sole occupant and was en route to Denarau when the incident occurred.

The pilot was pulled from the water and received immediate medical assistance from a doctor at the scene.

Emergency services responded swiftly and secured the area.

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Fiji Airports says the incident did not disrupt operations at Nadi International Airport.

Authorities have launched an investigation and are working with the aircraft operator to determine the cause of the crash.