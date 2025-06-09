Phones down, Children first urges Tudravu

Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has issued a strong call to parents to take greater responsibility in guiding their children, stressing that leadership at home is vital to shaping respectful and disciplined individuals.

Speaking at the Nadroga Arya College pass-out parade yesterday, Tudravu said while student discipline and respect for authority are critical, parents also have a duty to lead by example.

He told parents they cannot only show up when there is a passout or a school event, as children need parents to be present in their everyday lives.

Tudravu stressed that in modern times, building strong, consistent relationships with children is more important than ever.

He urged parents to reevaluate their priorities.

He called on them to put the phones down, push social gatherings further down their list, and put children first.

He also warned students about the dangers of surrounding themselves with people who lack respect for authority and boundaries, adding that such individuals will ultimately show the same disregard toward them.

