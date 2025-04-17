Philippines to establish embassy in Suva

The Cabinet has endorsed a request from the Republic of Philippines to establish an Embassy in Suva.

Fiji and Philippines established diplomatic relations on 18 December 1973.

The establishment of an Embassy in Suva will enhance the growing level of engagement between Fiji and the Philippines particularly in critical areas such as labour mobility, agriculture, security (drug trafficking), climate change, maritime and ocean affairs.

Currently, the Embassy of the Republic of Philippines in Wellington is accredited to Fiji while the Republic of Fiji Embassy in Jakarta is accredited to the Philippines.

Bilateral cooperation has also been extended through the assistance of the Honorary Consulate Offices respectively in Fiji and the Philippines.





