Party fights for Constitutional change

Unity Fiji Party has taken a decisive step to challenge the legitimacy of the 2013 Constitution.

The political party has joined forces with groups from Fiji, Australia, and the United States.

The coalition has formed a joint committee, with Unity Fiji leader and former Reserve Bank Governor Savenaca Narube appointed as its chairman.

Narube states that the challenge is a necessary step for Fiji’s future.

The group, he says understands the complexity of the task but remains committed to pushing forward.

Narube believes that the government’s announcement of a constitutional review is a political maneuver with no legal basis, as the current Constitution only allows amendments if all requirements in Chapter 11 are met.

No court, he argues will permit an unconstitutional amendment.

Legal experts have assessed the situation, and Unity Fiji concluded last year that a court challenge is the only viable course of action.

Other members of the coalition have aligned with this stance, reinforcing the decision to proceed through legal channels.

Narube explained that this is a structured and lawful effort.

The challenge, he states will adhere to all legal processes and be handled with professionalism.

While significant funding is required, he assures donors that all contributions will be properly recorded and accounted for.

He maintains that the benefits of this legal battle far outweigh its costs.

Concerns over stability have been considered.

Narube says the group has assessed all potential impacts and will seek necessary court orders to ensure a smooth transition should the challenge succeed.

The political party leader remains firm that this legal move will not lead to instability but instead pave the way for a more just constitutional framework for future generations.

