Parts of Fiji under heavy rain alert

[Source: Supplied - Areas under Heavy Rainfall Alert as at 10.30am on 8th March 2024]

A heavy rain alert is now in force for Yasawa and Mamanuca Groups, Viti Levu, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, and Lomaiviti and Southern Lau Groups.

According to the Fiji Metrological Office a trough of low pressure is expected to approach the group from the west and affect parts of Fiji from later tomorrow.

This setup is expected to bring occasional rain, heavy at times, over the areas in heavy rain alert.

Rain is likely to be significant in the afternoon, overnight or early morning.

The weather office says localised heavy falls could lead to flash flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

There is a possibility of clear skies or sunny breaks in between the rain bands, especially during the early part of the day.

The Fiji Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the weather event and update warnings and forecasts accordingly.