New partnership to strengthen mental health support

[Photo: Goodman Fielder & Lifeline Fiji partnership]

With mental health being a growing concern, Goodman Fielder intends to play its part in providing support.

Therefore it has partnered with Lifeline Fiji to ensure mental health services are available to the community and its employees.

General Manager Tim Carter says they recognize the importance of mental health and aim to foster a positive environment at the workplace and beyond.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that through this partnership, Lifeline Fiji will help them to ensure they continue to operate effectively by providing confidential mental health services to individuals.

Carter says that through this partnership, they are taking active steps in promoting mental health awareness, reducing stigma, and contributing to a culture of care and well-being.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.