Radrodro criticizes suspension of Ministry appointment

MP Aseri Radrodro

Ousted Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro has expressed dissatisfaction over the suspension of an individual he had solicited to join the Ministry while he was still the Minister.

Radrodro says the individual is a highly qualified human resources professional whom he had requested to assist the Ministry in bringing discipline and timeliness to teacher transfers and management.

The former minister asserts that the personnel has years of experience, asserting that he deemed them suitable for the job.

“Sadly, this individual is now on suspension with full pay, and I do hope that he will get due justice instead of rewarding those who systematically abuse the government’s system over time and practice, causing untold misery and grief to our teachers and subsequently to our students and stakeholders.”

Radrodro says time will capture the brave and those who have the strength and character to go against the popular tide because they have kept their focus on delivering.

Meanwhile, Radrodro has also acknowledged the coalition government for reinstating Civil Servant Day.

He says a much-deserved wage increase will be much more appreciated.