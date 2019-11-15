Home

PWD style of work should be reestablished: Radrodro

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
July 28, 2020 10:34 am
Opposition MP Aseri Radrodro [Source: Fijian Parliament]

Opposition MP Aseri Radrodro believes the former Public Works Department style of work should be reestablished and the government should do away with Fiji Roads Authority outsourcing contracts.

Radrodro claims roads around the country continue to be deteriorated to the point of being a risk to the travelling public.

He adds the monitoring elements of the expenditure of FRA is unclear as its last report was tabled in 2016.

Article continues after advertisement

The MP says the delay in reporting questions the good governance on how the funds have been dispersed.

He has also questioned why the contracts of road rehabilitation are being outsourced to foreign companies like the China Railway as there key labourers are foreigners.

“What we would like to see is 100 percent domestic workforce that has a genuine sense of responsibility and accountability by workmen who know that the art of their hands and labour will be legacy and they show loyalty and commitment to our communities.”

Radrodro says the government should utilize training and qualified engineers, builders and those who have not only gained necessary qualification but also have the desire to build a legacy through global style infrastructures.

He raised concerns on how the Land Transport Authority continues to do the booking on the roads as he believes they need to consult the FRA.

“You cannot gloss over the underlying problems that LTA has been ill-treating staff and working on reduced hours and yet the operating grant has increased. Something doesn’t add up Mr Speaker sir”.

While responding to the 2020/21 National Budget Radrodro has encouraged parliamentarians and Fijians to leave political and racial differences aside as this is the time to stand united.

