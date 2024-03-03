$4.4 million Parliament renovation opens

[Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

The recently refurbished Parliament aims to establish a global body committed to excellence and dedicated service for all Fijians.

Secretary-General to Parliament Jeanette Emberson emphasized this yesterday following the official commissioning of the Parliament’s newly renovated facilities along with the introduction of its enhanced IT Conference System.

This $4.4 million project kicked off in November last year right after the parliamentary session.

[Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

The event saw the presence of the Speaker of the Parliament Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism, Civil Aviation and Education Viliame Gavoka, Assistant Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna and Leader of the Opposition Inia Seruiratu.

The extensive project included the procurement of a state-of-the-art conferencing system, refurbishment of the Parliament Chambers, acquisition of uninterrupted power supply equipment, upgrading of the audio-visual distribution system from analogue to digital, and the implementation of multi-language translations and captioning.



[Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

Ongoing efforts involve the assessment of Vosa Vakaviti, Hindi and English captioning on the Walesi platform along with testing the voting system and the For the Record (FTR) system in conjunction with Hansard.