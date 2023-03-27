Parliamentary committee may appoint new opposition leader

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

The Business Committee in Parliament is expected to discuss the appointment of the new Leader of Opposition this week, according to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Speaking to journalists outside Parliament today, Rabuka says the next meeting will be held on Wednesday or Thursday.

“It can be brought in. He (Speaker) can bring it in any time during his address to the House.”

He states that the appointment of the new Opposition Leader could be brought to the table by the Speaker of Parliament Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, who serves as the committee’s chair.

The position of the Leader of Opposition has been vacant since the resignation of Voreqe Bainimarama last month.

Rabuka confirmed that the government would not oppose the nomination made by the opposition for Bainimarama’s successor.