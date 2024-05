Speaker Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu

The Parliament will host a women’s mock parliament in July.

Speaker Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu says it will focus on the theme “Women in Leadership.

Ratu Naiqama says the necessary preparation is underway.

He adds that the Secretariat is working with the UNDP to ensure the successful implementation of the initiative.

The Ministry for Women has welcomed this move, which aims to promote women’s leadership.