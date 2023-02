FijiFirst, Opposition MP Alvick Maharaj says the public can expect changes in their leadership in parliament in the next sitting.

This is after party leader and Leader of Opposition Voreqe Bainimarama was suspended for three years.

Maharaj adds that the party is still united.

Meanwhile, other FijiFirst MPs refused to make comments.

Inia Seruiratu is tipped to take over the role of Leader of Opposition.