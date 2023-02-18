Bainimarama suspended for three years

Opposition Leader Voreqe Bainimarama.

Leader of Opposition, Voreqe Bainimarama has been suspended from Parliament for three years.

In a night of twists and turns including a motion to amend the original motion, Parliament finally settled on the initial recommendation by the Privileges Committee.

29 voted for the motion and 24 were against it.

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad and Education Minister, Aseri Radrodro’s votes were not recorded electronically, while Bainimarama did not vote and Opposition MP, Rosy Akbar’s seat is vacant.

The Committee has decided that Bainimarama be suspended from Parliament for 3 years.

While delivering the Motion Leader of government in parliament Lynda Tabuya stated that Bainimarama is to issue a written apology to President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere 14 days from yesterday.

Bainimarama will be required to issue an apology to the public no later than 48 hours from last night.

The Committee also decided that he is also not allowed to enter the parliament precinct during the period of suspension.

If Bainimarama does not comply, the committee has proposed necessary enforcement as well.

However, after a plea from Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and some FijiFirst MPs, an amendment motion was moved to decrease the suspension to 18. Months.

This motion was opposed by FijiFirst and following this Tabuya withdrew the amendment motion and moved the original motion.

FijiFirst is yet to confirm as to who will take over as LOP with predictions being that Inia Seruiratu could take over.