Parliament to suspend proceedings for prorogation period

Parliament will stand prorogued from Monday, 16 December until the Opening on Monday, 24 February 2025.

By convention, prorogation is not a sitting day as it signifies the formal end of a Parliamentary session or year during the Parliamentary Term of four years.

The Speaker has informed President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu of the prorogation as well as the next State Opening of Parliament.

During the prorogation period, Parliamentary business including Parliament sittings and Parliamentary Standing Committee proceedings on bills, potions and reports are suspended until the opening of the next Parliamentary session.

However, there will be exception for matters that will be deemed urgent and necessary at the discretion of the Speaker of Parliament.

The State Opening of the third session of Parliament will be officiated by Ratu Naiqama on February 24th after a full military Guard-of-Honour by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

The State Opening will also be attended by the Acting Chief Justice Salesi Temo, Justices of Appeal and other Puisne Judges.

Parliament will then resume on Monday, 3 March 2025 for a two-weeks sitting.

All other operations by the Parliament secretariat will continue during the prorogation period unless advised otherwise.