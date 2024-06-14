News

Panapasa charged by FICAC

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

June 14, 2024 10:40 am

Fiji Correction Service Assistant Commissioner Senior Superintendent Salote Panapasa has been charged in relation to allegation of abuse of office by Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

She has been charged with two counts of abuse of office and alternative count of general dishonesty causing a loss.

Panapasa will be produced in the Suva Magistrates court this morning.

She was sent on leave last month pending an investigation by FICAC.

FICAC had earlier confirmed receiving complaint against Panapasa on the allegations of abuse of office, forgery and obtaining of financial advantage.

Stay with us for more.

