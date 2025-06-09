PALM Scheme safe, Australia confirms

The Australian High Commission has raised concerns over false claims suggesting the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility Scheme could be cancelled due to a rise in crime involving Pacific islanders.

It stressed that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has made no such statement and no credible Australian news outlet has reported anything of the sort.

The Commission expressed disappointment over social media posts featuring a doctored article from a well-known Australian news outlet, warning that such misinformation undermines the purpose of the scheme.

It added that PALM workers continue to make vital economic contributions to Australia and enrich local communities through their cultural influence.

Reaffirming its position, the Australian High Commission stated it remains fully committed to the PALM Scheme and to creating more opportunities for Fijians to gain valuable work experience and skills to benefit their home communities.

