PALM Scheme not about separating families, says Minister

The Pacific Australia Labour Mobility Scheme is not designed to separate families but to create jobs and improve living standards for Fijians.

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations Agni Deo Singh said the Ministry has worked closely with workers, their spouses, and employers since 2022 through the NEC Welfare Unit.

While personal family decisions remain private, Singh reiterated that the PALM guarantees worker rights, welfare, and workplace protections.

Family unity, the Minister states, remains central. Pre-departure briefings, pastoral care, and Country Liaison Officers provide continuous support to workers in Australia and New Zealand.

The Family Accompaniment pilot has allowed 87 families to join workers overseas, helping reduce separation stress.

Since 2021, 9,052 Fijians have participated, with only 1.4 percent reporting welfare concerns.

Singh emphasised the importance of Ministry visits to Australia and New Zealand to meet workers, address welfare issues, and ensure commitments are honoured.

He reminded workers that discipline and integrity are critical.

Their conduct, Singh adds, can either create opportunities or limit access to overseas jobs for fellow Fijians.

