Pacific youth urged to lead climate fight now

Youths must be seen as leaders of today, not just leaders of tomorrow.

This was the message from Environment and Climate Change Minister Mosese Bulitavu while opening the Asia-Pacific Youth Environment Forum in Nadi.

Bulitavu said Pacific youth have long mobilised communities, held governments accountable, and carried culture forward.

He told delegates that their ambition, creativity, and perspectives are vital in shaping sustainable solutions and ensuring inclusivity in decision-making.

“You are leaders now. Your ambition, creativity, and perspectives are invaluable in shaping the paths towards sustainability. Your active engagement in this Forum is essential to ensure that our solutions are inclusive and reflect our diverse knowledge systems.”

Bulitavu stressed the need for a stronger partnership between governments, civil society, the private sector and youth.

He said innovation and initiatives led by young people are crucial for driving climate action and wider environmental change in the Pacific.

He noted that work from the Forum will contribute to the Asia-Pacific Youth Manifesto 2025, a document to be presented to regional ministers and later to the United Nations Environment Assembly.

Bulitavu urged delegates to continue working collectively, saying sustainability can only thrive when youth voices are placed at the centre of policy development.

The Forum has drawn youth delegates, policymakers and environmental authorities from across the region to address key challenges such as climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution.

