Pacific Polytech highlight student’s concern

Peni Taoi

Pacific Polytech is focused on addressing issues such as poverty and access to skills education.

Director, Peni Taoi believes technical colleges closed because no feasibility studies were carried out on it’s curriculum.

Taoi says when technical colleges closed many students approached him to know about the legitimacy of their qualifications.

“Well, they come to me because they have completed, isn’t it? They’ve completed. So if they have not completed, what is the next level? Because this has been promised multiple people. Because it’s a process.”

Taoi states that the technical institution is governed by a charter which highlights their objectives and structure.

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad shares that all funding for institutes is independently reviewed by the Higher Education Commission before allocation.

Prasad says there has been considerable criticism following the budget announcements regarding the funding received by Pacific Polytech.

Since its inception in 2021, Pacific Polytech has graduated 1322 students, with more expected to graduate by the end of this year.