Pacific leaders gather in Tonga for crucial forum

The opening of the Tonga High School Indoor Stadium by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Tupouto’a Ulukalala [Source: Pacific Islands Forum/Facebook]

Leaders from the Pacific Island countries have started gathering in Tonga for the 53rd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting, which will officially take place from the 26th to the 30th of this month.

The PIF Leaders meet annually to develop collective responses to regional issues and deliver on their vision for a resilient Pacific region of peace, harmony, security, social inclusion, and prosperity.

During the opening ceremony, Tonga Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni who is also hosting the PIF leaders says they will discuss, and agree on policies that will ultimately benefit the region’s people.

Article continues after advertisement

“Tonga High School indoor stadium will host for the fourth time in the nation’s history, and 17 years since the last time, prominent and renowned leaders of the blue continent, and our brothers and sisters from the Pacific, will visit our shores to once again meet in Talanoa on matters concerning our issues.”

Sovaleni adds the gathering will give the leaders an opportunity to address challenges facing the Blue Pacific Continent and foster cooperation in pursuing shared goals.